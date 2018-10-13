Day-long celebration of all things green

Cyprus is no longer a stranger to environmentally friendly practices such as beach clean-ups, recycling and reducing waste. Educating the masses about independent production and bio products is growing popular worldwide and Cyprus has jumped on the wagon, albeit belatedly. Here to share this knowledge, raise awareness and offer practical solutions is the Fourth National Ecological Celebration at Akadimias park on Sunday in Aglandjia, Nicosia.

The aim is to approach ecology through the perspective of collectivity, collaboration and solidarity. The principal goal is the education and free circulation of ideas which include: promotion of the immediate relationship between the producer and the consumer, clean quality food for all, locality and seasonality of products and traditional food and handcraft methods.

This year’s Ecological Celebration features local producers of clean and quality produce, handcrafted products, ecological food, natural cosmetics and cleaning products.

The Ecology Celebration presents local organic and natural products, as well as local environmental initiatives to promote the exchange of ideas and education.

Throughout the day, practical workshops, kids’ activities, presentations from natural living specialists and a music programme will all be taking place at the park. The event will begin with simultaneous activities catering to a wide range of interests from landscape architecture for children to holistic health presentations.

Kicking off at 10am the public will be able to attend natural cosmetics or self-watering flower beds workshops, yoga, djembe drumming and tai chi for those seeking a more spiritual practice (including children) and presentations on permaculture and more.

The setting of the green Akadimias park in Aglandjia is ideal and this year’s co-organisers are the Open Initiative of Akadimias Park. Members of the team will be around to discuss ways to improve and revamp the park.

The celebration is free and open for everyone to attend.

Fourth National Ecological Celebration

Exhibition of ecological products, practical applications and information. October 14 Akadimias Park in the Athalassas National Forest Park (southwest entrance), Nicosia. 10am-6pm. Free. Tel: 70-007102. www.facebook.com/events/2063049623948076