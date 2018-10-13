Drivers cautioned over rain in mountains

Police cautioned drivers on Saturday afternoon to drive carefully on roads in the Kakopetria Karvounas area, due to heavy rains and hail.

According to authorities, drivers are requested to drive slowly, safely, and stay at a secure distance from other vehicles as visibility is reduced.

Police said that drivers should also have their headlights turned on, and to give way to other vehicles if necessary.

The island’s meteorological service said that the weather was expected to be cloudy in the afternoon, with a chance of scattered showers and storms inland and in the mountains.

In the evening the weather is expected to be mild and the temperature is expected to fall to 15 degrees inland, 18 degrees on the coast, and 10 degrees in the mountains.