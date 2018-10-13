Girl in hospital after father four times over limit loses control

A five-year-old girl is being cared for at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia after her father who was four times over the alcohol limit lost control of their vehicle on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

According to authorities, the girl sustained a haematoma in her head and doctors found fluid in her stomach after she was initially taken to Larnaca General following the crash.

The girl was transferred to Makarios Hospital in Nicosia for monitoring.

Police said that at around 9pm on Friday night, the girl’s father, 33, was driving the car with his wife, 28, their five-year-old, and their 11-month old daughter, as well as another 13-year-old boy, on the Larnaca to Ayia Napa highway when the man lost control of the vehicle, causing it to turn over.

The woman and both daughters were all injured in the crash and taken to Larnaca General. The mother and the 11-month-old were released after receiving emergency care, while the five-year-old was transferred to Makarios Hospital.

Police conducted an alcohol check on the father and found his blood alcohol content to be 81μg instead of the legal 22µg.

Police are continuing their investigations.

