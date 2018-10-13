Man to appear in court for stealing from cars

A 37-year-old man will appear in Limassol district court following complaints that he robbed cars in a shopping centre parking, police said on Saturday.

According to police the man, from Georgia, would puncture the tyres of the vehicles and then steal items from inside them, while the owners attempted to change the tyres.

Police received a complaint about the man from one of the car owners on Friday. The owner told authorities that during an attempt to change the tyre on his vehicle, a man stole his bag, which contained money and his mobile from the car.

During their investigations, authorities obtained a witness statement and description of the suspect, who was spotted wandering around the vehicles.

Police arrested the man on Friday afternoon after he was seen by security at a shopping centre.

According to authorities, they discovered a sharp object on the suspect, as well as the wallet of the complainant.

The suspect told police that he was not involved in the incident.

Limassol police have received approximately ten such complaints in the last month.