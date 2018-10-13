Nicosia ‘proud’ to host International Space Summit

Nicosia is proud to host the International Space Summit next week, mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis.

“This is a great honour for the Municipality of Nicosia. The gathering of such great personalities who are playing a major role in space exploration makes us particularly proud,” the mayor told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

“Our organisation has worked for years to put Cyprus dynamically in the space sector and these efforts are yielding results in the best possible way,” President of Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation George Danos told the CNA.

He added that the conference will discuss international co-operation for future exploration missions to Mars.

They have also invited representatives from other Mars missions and atmospheric research fields to present their outlook and available opportunities in a wider general brainstorming session and discuss future multi/spacecraft multi/instrument (space and ground based) collaborations on Mars.

The seminar in Cyprus intends to export a winning concept of multi-instrument multi-mission collaboration at Earth to another planet, and use the Mars Upper Atmosphere Network MUAN work-form to enable that.

Recently, Marcello Coradini, a renowned top ESA/NASA scientist and Chairman of the CSEO International Council, told the CNA that Mars “is the ultimate goal, the only planet in our solar system where we can imagine humanity creating a new society”.

Coradini pointed out that the objective to get humans to Mars will not be easy.

“There is a lot of preparation to do, maybe the moon can be a stepping stone, testing some technologies, landing on asteroids, and mining asteroids can be another stepping stone. Mars is the ultimate goal, it is the planet that resembles the earth and it is the only planet in the solar system that we could imagine human beings settling again and creating a new society,” he stressed.

The International Space Summit is organised by the CSEO as part of its efforts to develop the sector on the island.

The summit will be attended by top-level scientists such as Chief Scientist of NASA James Green, Director of the Space Research Institute of Russia, the Minister of State of Advanced Sciences of the UAE, and other top officials and scientists from Europe, India and China.

The summit will take place from Monday to Friday, during which they will discuss and decide the future of Mars space missions as well as international cooperation.