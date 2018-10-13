Two CABS activists bitten by bird trapper

Two activists of the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) were attacked by a woman in Kofinou on Tuesday, the organisation said on Saturday as they filed an official complain with police.

According to CABS, two of their team members were in Kofinou, where they found limesticks and an active electronic birdcaller.

The activists informed the local authorities and while two women CABS members were waiting for the authorities to arrive the woman, a bird trapper, showed up and began removing and killing the birds caught on the limesticks.

The woman noticed the two activists filming her, and she attacked them. She is reported to have even bit the activists in an attempt to take their camera.

“The woman then attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended when the officers arrived,” CABS said on social media.

The two activists and the woman filed verbal complaints with the police on the day of the incident at the Kofinou station, authorities said.

The women also filed complaints with police on Saturday, but did not file a written complaint with authorities, as they do not want the case to be taken to court. The two activists also handed there evidence over to authorities on Saturday.

Police said that the woman suspected of attacking them will also head to the police station to give testimony about the incident.

Authorities collected 70 limesticks and released 12 birds unharmed.

The woman was issued a fine of €400, and the two activists were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

