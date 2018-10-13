Varosha return a government priority, FM says

The return of Varosha has always been a government priority, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Saturday in an address read out by the ministry’s spokesman Demetris Samuel.

“We have not abandoned our hope as well as our just demand for the termination of the status quo in our country through a just and viable solution which will provide for the return of Famagusta,” the foreign minister said.

He added that a solution must answer all the concerns and expectations of all the refugees and all the lawful residents of the island. The solution, he said will have to safeguard that a bizonal bicommunal federation will create a country free of guarantees and occupation forces.

Christodoulides also said that the solution should restore the international law and basic human rights on the basis of the European acquis. He added that the return of the city would be a gesture of goodwill on behalf of Turkey.

Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

Varosha, the fenced-off part of the once thriving holiday resort of Famagusta on the eastern coast of Cyprus, has been sealed since the invasion and according to the UN, the Turkish military is responsible for it. Repeated attempts to hand the area to UN administration and its Greek Cypriot legal inhabitants have so far failed due to the stance of the Turkish army.