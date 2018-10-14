Take a step back in time at Ayia Napa Medieval Festival

In days of old when knights were bold, Ladies were fair and chivalry ruled the world Ayia Napa was a different place than it is today, but the public will journey back to that golden age during the 13th Annual Medieval Festival where history and legend meet in a series of events.

During the medieval celebrations, the past and present become one to provide an unforgettable experience. The Ayia Napa Municipality aims to put up a festival honouring the Medieval era, its tales and traditions.

Taking a walk down the town’s monastery, is a step back time as storytelling, fire dances, sword dances, dragons and witches transform the scenery. The Peculiar Medieval stories and the Parade Ensembles are on every day until Saturday at various locations and comprise of groups from around the world.

Besides exhibitions of Venetian masks, jewellery and medieval armour, basketry workshops and markets, theatre performances will take the stage. Yet the highlight of the festival is said to come on the final day of the festivities with a concert from Cypriot singer Michalis Hadjiyiannis, who will perform numerous songs outside of his usual repertoire celebrating medieval and modern traditions of Cyprus.

Singing compositions by Hadjidakis, Theodorakis and more, the singer will be joined by upcoming musician Katerina Paraschou. Accompanying the two will be a 7-member musical ensemble under the direction of Admitos Pitsillides.

“The Medieval Festival was first celebrated in Ayia Napa in 2006. It has since become an annual festival and is celebrated with a series of events and activities aiming to explore and learn more about the Medieval Ages. Its start was a bold step in the cultural life of Ayia Napa. Few people believed that the festival would become so successful. However, with the love, care and tireless efforts of the Cultural Department of the Municipality, it has gained international prestige, attracting thousands of visitors,” Maria Tofini Tsantila, Cultural Officer of Ayia Napa Municipality said.

13th Ayia Napa Medieval Festival

Until October 20. Various events centring around the Ayia Napa monastery. For a full programme visit issuu.com/ayianapa_municipality/docs/13thmedievalfestival