Jordan and Syria say border to reopen on Monday

File photo: A Syrian soldier is seen standing in the Nasib border crossing with Jordan in Deraa

The border crossing between Jordan and Syria will reopen on Monday after being closed for three years, the two countries said on Sunday after weeks of talks.

The Syrian government retook the area around the border crossing at Naseeb in July during a weeks-long Russian-backed offensive to drive rebels from their stronghold in southwest Syria.

Technical teams from the two countries met on the Jordanian side on Sunday and agreed on the final arrangements to open the crossing from Oct. 15, said Jordanian government spokeswoman Jumana Ghunaimat.

However, although the crossing will be officially opened on Monday, it will not open to normal traffic just yet, said Nael Husami, head of the Amman chamber of industry.

Syrian state television also cited Interior Minister Mohammed al-Shaar as saying the border crossing and roads leading to it were being renovated.

Syria’s only other normally operating border is with Lebanon. Its frontier with Turkey is only open into rebel-held areas, and its crossing with Iraq is only open for government or military uses.

