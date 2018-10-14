Piano plays more than just ordinary magic

It’s not often that magic is used in an event that isn’t specifically for children, yet an upcoming piano concert promises an enchanting evening. The exquisite Ukrainian piano soloist and concertmaster Tatjana Romashkina comes to Cyprus to meet one of her students Adele Daunoraviciute to sway the audience under the Paphos sky.

Set in the Technopolis 20 garden, the piano duo will perform a repertoire from different eras and genres, in both solo and four-hands works. The audience will have the opportunity to discover and connect with music close to their heart and soul and enjoy first-class musicians in one performance. The programme will include works by Mozart, Schubert, Chopin, Saint-Saens, Ravel, Scriabin and Rachmaninoff.

Ordinary Magic – Piano concert

Concert by Ukrainian piano soloist and concertmaster Tatjana Romashkina and her student Adele Daunoraviciute. October 27. 7pm. Technopolis 20, Paphos. €10 / €7 (students). Tel: 70002420.