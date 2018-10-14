Police clamp down on suspected illegal slaughterhouse in Nicosia district

A 65-year-old man and his two male employees are being investigated for unauthorised slaughter of farm animals and illegal supply to the market after police located meat with fake stamps of the vet services on it in his farm and home.

The meat was located during a police raid at the man’s farm in the Nicosia district on Saturday.

Officers also found 21 carcasses in a truck that was leaving the farm during the raid. At the farm police located animal waste and knives believed to have been used for the illegal slaughtering of the animals.

Eleven carcasses were located in the man’s home and in another establishment owned by the 65-year-old.

All carcasses have been examined by an official of the vet services, who discovered that the stamps on them were fake.

All three suspects are being investigated for a number of offences concerning the laws on animal health, animal welfare and protection, slaughter hygiene and money laundering.