President expects UN fact-finding mission on whether differences can be bridged

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday that he expects that the UN will carry out a fact-finding mission on the Cyprus problem, with a view to find out whether existing differences can be bridged.

In statements to the media at the anti-occupation rally organised by Morphou municipality, Anastasiades expressed the belief that a UN mission would take place in an effort to find out whether differences can be bridged, adding that some ideas can contribute and facilitate the resumption of the dialogue. He noted, however, that this does not necessarily mean that negotiations will resume.

Responding to a question, Anastasiades expressed the belief that the UN Secretary General’s report on Cyprus will probably refer to this issue.

Asked if the UNSG’s envoy Jane Holl Lute would be ready to undertake this mission, he said that this was up to the Secretary General.

A report by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on his Good Office’s mission in Cyprus is set to be discussed by the Security Council level on October 30. The report will have to be submitted to the Security Council by October 15.

Earlier in the month, Bolivian UN permanent representative Sach Sergio Llorentty Solíz, whose country chairs the Security Council this month, said that “we have a meeting also on Cyprus. This year’s report on progress towards a settlement and implementation of the resolution 2430.”

The Security Council has renewed the mandate of the UN peace keeping force in Cyprus Unficyp with Resolution 2430.

Speaking in New York at the end of last month after a meeting with Guterres, Anastasiades said: “The Secretary-General’s reaction was that the United Nations remain at the disposal of both sides, and he emphasised that once he has received [envoy Jane Holl] Lute’s report and has made all his contacts with the involved parties, he will decide on the next steps in coordination with both sides.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.