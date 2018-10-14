Where photography meets archaeology

The worlds of photography and archaeology meet in Nimac’s upcoming exhibition opening in which a group of artists have examined whether the two fields can interlink, their similarities and differences.

The works are based on the understanding that archaeology is a field of inquiry that directly deals with the study of objects/artefacts, primarily as a means of providing coherent ideas for the interpretation of the past.

But curators explain that theories dating from the late 1970s led to a still relevant widespread critical discussion about archaeology’s failings in “fully understanding and embracing the social and political dimensions of objects, their multifaceted relationship to history and human societies, as well as the proliferation of competing narratives.”

The task of encouraging diverse viewpoints and comprehending the social role of objects seems to demand an interdisciplinary approach, which is where this exhibition comes in. Ar[t]chaeology is the outcome of a collaborative project between 18 local and international artists, curators and academics who have explored the complex relationship between archaeology and contemporary photography by asking whether the two can work together to interpret found items.

Inspired by and drawing inspiration from the field of archaeological practices, artists in the exhibition work through excavation and fieldwork, laboratory analysis and classification to negotiate issues relevant to three main themes:

(1) unpacking and deconstructing official narratives, processes of memorialisation, personal accounts, and witnessing, as a way of re-imagining history and the past (Victoria Ahrens; Peter Ainsworth, Charalambos Artemis & Alexandra Manglis, Nicolas Lambouris, Wiebke Leister and Adam O’Meara);

(2) tracing, collecting and appropriating fragments as a way of engaging with diverse temporalities, historical knowledge and discontinuity (Ze Barretta, Kyriaki Costa, Marina Kassianidou, Efi Savvides and Stephen Vaughan);

(3) engaging with existing archives and constructing new ones as sites for excavation and critical analysis (Michal Baror, Armenoui Kasparian, Thomas Nicolaou, Sara Sallam, Lena Seraphin and Andrea Meinin Bück, Theopisti Stylianou-Lambert and Andreas Papallas & Thomas Aquilina).

Finally, Ar[t]chaeology offers a platform for further discussion on how artists’ archaeological engagements, fabrications and visual solutions can produce an alternative interpretive framework for the past. More importantly, the works, individually and collectively, ask how art/archaeology could offer us a new connection with the present that has social and political rationality, especially in relation to global encounters and transcultural crossings – equally relevant to both archaeology and photography.

Ar[t]chaeology

Exhibition exploring the relationship of archaeology and contemporary photography. October 19 – January 1. NIMAC, Nicosia. Opening night 8pm. Tuesday-Saturday: 10am-9pm. Tel: 22-797400