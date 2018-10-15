British murder suspect to appear in court Tuesday

A Briton wanted in the UK for murder who was hiding out in the north is to appear at the Nicosia district court for an extradition hearing on Tuesday after being handed over to Cypriot police at the weekend.

Charles Edward Riddington, 36, is wanted for the murder of 24-year-old George Barker in 2016. He was caught in Trikomo using a fake passport and arrested there at Interpol’s request.

Riddington had travelled to the north on a Namibian passport under the name of Ricky De Bruin, arriving at Tymbou (Ercan) airport on December 26, 2017 he reportedly left, and that he entered the north several times with fake travel documents before being caught.

According to Turkish Cypriot police, Riddington confessed to the crime he committed.

A large sum of money was found in his home, reports said, which he said came from abroad as he has not worked in Cyprus.

George Barker was fatally stabbed in November 2016. The 24-year-old from Kent was killed at Double K gym in Bexley, south-east London. His mother Julie said he had become a father only five days before he died.

Following the murder, Riddington reportedly travelled to many countries using fake names and passports before coming to Cyprus.

He was handed over to the UN on late Friday and from there to Cypriot police. He appeared before the court on Saturday and is being held until Tuesday’s hearing.