October 15th, 2018

FA condemns fans’ ‘unacceptable behaviour’

Riot police were forced to intervene to disperse the crowds in the Spanish city of Seville

The Football Association strongly condemned violent disturbances in Seville on Sunday, less than a day before England play Spain in the Nations League, and has vowed to sanction any supporter found to be responsible.

Around 3,000 fans have travelled to the southern Spanish city for the match which is due to kick-off at 2045 CET on Monday.

Video footage on social media appeared to show large groups brandishing tables and chairs on one of Seville’s main shopping streets. Some were also shown vandalising cars.

Riot police were forced to intervene to disperse the crowds. There were no reports of any arrests or serious injuries.

“We condemn the unacceptable behaviour witnessed in Seville. With the Spain fixture still to come on Monday night, we urge those following the team to respect our hosts and act in a responsible manner,” an FA spokesperson said.

“The FA will work in partnership with the UK Football Policing Unit to help identify those involved and we will sanction any England Supporters’ Travel Club member found to be responsible for disorder.”

Around 90 England fans were arrested for anti-social behaviour before and after a friendly against the Netherlands in Amsterdam this year.

