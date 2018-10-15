Greek President to visit Cyprus

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos will visit Cyprus on Tuesday.

A release by the Greek Embassy in Nicosia said Pavlopoulos was visiting at the invitation of House President Demetris Syllouris to take part in a joint meeting of members of the Greek Parliament and the Cyprus House of Representatives, entitled ‘Presidential Republic vs. Presidential Parliamentary Republic’, where he will also make a speech.

During his visit Pavlopoulos will meet President Nicos Anastasiades.