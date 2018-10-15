Prospects of talks ‘remain alive’ – Guterres report (Update 3)

Prospects for a comprehensive settlement between the communities on the island remain alive, UN secretary-general said in his report on Cyprus to the permanent members of the Security Council on Monday night.

The much-anticipated report of the Secretary-General on his good offices in Cyprus was delivered on Monday evening Cyprus time, after delays because Antonio Guterres, reportedly wanted to include the latest developments.

Following a probe by his special envoy Jane Holl Lute on the prospects of a relaunch of talks, Guterres said in his report that based on her consultations, “as well as my own discussions with the leaders of the two communities, I believe that prospects for a comprehensive settlement between the communities on the island remain alive.”

He noted, however, that notwithstanding the well-known history of the UN’s efforts to broker peace between the communities, the remaining work that the parties must undertake to overcome the challenges that have, to date, impeded resolution.

Guterres urged the parties to mobilise “their creativity and commitment to help their communities understand and support the aim of a durable solution”.

“I observe clearly that continued support for a horizon of endless process without result lies behind us, not before us. I note the widespread consensus that an unchanging status quo – i.e., the lack of resolution on the Cyprus issue – is not sustainable,” he said.

Lute, he said, conducted careful consultations over the intervening weeks, “and I am grateful for the thoughtful engagement and trust of the leaders of the two communities, the guarantor powers, and others who have offered informed and constructive views on the prospects for a peaceful resolution of this issue that has vexed the best efforts of the international community for over five decades.”

He said that he notes that the parties recall the framework of six points that he offered in June 2017 and that he acknowledges that new ideas may additionally be needed in order for a fresh effort to bear fruit.

“Further, I hold the strong conviction that the way ahead must be well prepared, with a sense of urgency and focus to seize the willingness of the two sides to negotiate,” he said.

The Guterres report comes against the backdrop of President Nicos Anastasiades’ suggestion of a ‘loose’ federation as a solution to the Cyprus problem to the National Council last week.

Following strong reaction by opposition parties and talk the president was really flirting with the idea of a confederation, instead of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, the government has been reiterating since that it would not shift its policy on the Cyprus problem.

Anastasiades’ proposal was “food for thought”, the government said, in a bid to find a way out of the deadlock as regards the talks.