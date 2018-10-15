Man knifed during fight over parking space

A 48-year-old man is in serious condition in hospital after being knifed during a fight over a parking space in Sunday evening in Limassol.

According to police, the man, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, approached a car which a 64-year-old was about to park.

The driver told police that the man was holding a knife with which he broke the car window and was injured when he tried to defend himself.

The 48-year-old was taken to Limassol general hospital where he was diagnosed with injuries to his liver and thorax. He is in serious but stable condition.

The 64-year-old was arrested to facilitate investigations and is expected to be remanded.