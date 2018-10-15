Man missing from home since Saturday

Police are still searching for the whereabouts of Stelios Georgiou, 36, who has been missing from his residence in Nicosia since Saturday.

Georgiou is described as around 1.70 metres tall, of normal build, and with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a birth mark near his left eye.

The missing man is possibly driving a black Opel Tigra car with registration number KKP919.

Police urge anyone who may possess any information that could help locate him, to call the Nicosia police at 22802222, or the nearest police station, or the Citizen Hotline at 1460.

