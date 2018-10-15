Nasa chief scientist to mentor Cypriot teams at Space Apps Challenge

Cypriot teams participating in this year`s local Nasa Space Apps Challenge will have the unique opportunity to be mentored by Nasa`s Chief Scientist James Green.

The competition is brought to Nicosia by the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (Cseo).

In statements to CNA, Cseo president George Danos said that “Nasa Space Apps is back in Cyprus and the Nasa chief scientist will mentor our teams in their projects. That is an outstanding opportunity for Cyprus. When we first started Space Apps we never thought we would have the chief scientist of Nasa here with us guiding our teams”.

And this year, he added, “we have brought an exclusive challenge to Cyprus. One that would see a Cypriot team being invited by Nasa to visit their space centre again this year”.

“Cyprus can excel and we are making sure that we provide the right stimulus and springboard to help our talented youth to reach for the stars,” he said.

Space Apps is an international hackathon that occurs over 48 hours in many cities around the world. The competition brings together people of diverse scientific backgrounds, in order to address engineering issues through specific challenges. The NASA Space Apps Challenge is the biggest event for the development of innovative and space oriented ideas.

The winning teams of the international challenges will represent Cyprus at the International Space Apps Challenge.

The Nasa Space Apps Challenge is hosted by the municipality of Nicosia.

CNA acts as media sponsor of the competition.

In order to take part in Nasa Space Apps Nicosia you must register at: https://2018.spaceappschallenge.org/locations/nicosia

The opening ceremony will take place on Saturday October 20, between 11.30am – 12:30pm. The teams will then begin their work until Sunday afternoon when they will present their project to the judges. The winner of the international challenge and the winner for the Cyprus challenge will be announced on Sunday afternoon.

In 2015 the Cypriot team ArachnoBeeA won the first international NASA Best Mission Concept Award for their project of the world`s first Zero G drone. ArachnoBeeA was selected by Nasa’s evaluation committee as the global winner in the “Best Mission Concept” category, among over 950 participants from 135 cities.