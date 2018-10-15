Piles of old tyres transferred to Vassiliko

Some 1,800 tonnes of old tyres have been transferred from the Dali industrial area to Vassiliko cement works, a licensed management facility where the waste will be managed in an environmentally friendly way, the agriculture ministry announced on Monday.

Following the successful completion of this first phase, the ministry added, the transportation and management of tyre waste stored in a quarry site in Agios Sozomenos will soon begin.

The transfer of the illegally stored tyres from the Dali industrial zone and Ayios Sozomenos had begun in August this year,

According to the ministry’s announcement, an agreement has been set up with Vassiliko cement works, ensuring that the deposited waste will be managed in an environmentally friendly manner.

Although used tyres are not considered a hazardous waste material, dumping them in landfills and the countryside island-wide, as well as burning them, can have serious effects on the environment and public health.