Piles of old tyres transferred to Vassiliko

October 15th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Piles of old tyres transferred to Vassiliko

Some 1,800 tonnes of old tyres have been transferred from the Dali industrial area to Vassiliko cement works, a licensed management facility where the waste will be managed in an environmentally friendly way, the agriculture ministry announced on Monday.

Following the successful completion of this first phase, the ministry added, the transportation and management of tyre waste stored in a quarry site in Agios Sozomenos will soon begin.

The transfer of the illegally stored tyres from the Dali industrial zone and Ayios Sozomenos had begun in August this year,

According to the ministry’s announcement, an agreement has been set up with Vassiliko cement works, ensuring that the deposited waste will be managed in an environmentally friendly manner.

Although used tyres are not considered a hazardous waste material, dumping them in landfills and the countryside island-wide, as well as burning them, can have serious effects on the environment and public health.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close