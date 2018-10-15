UK’s Duchess of Sussex Meghan is pregnant, Kensington Palace says

October 15th, 2018 Britain, Europe, FRONT PAGE, World 0 comments

UK’s Duchess of Sussex Meghan is pregnant, Kensington Palace says

Prince Harry and Meghan in celebratory mood

Britain’s Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, wife of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry, is pregnant with the couple’s first child due in the spring of 2019, Kensington Palace said on Monday.

The baby will be seventh-in-line to the British throne.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace said in a statement.

The royal couple and are currently in Australia on their first overseas tour.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close