Woman tied up and robbed after home invaders force their way in

Police are investigating a case of theft and causing bodily harm after three persons tied up a woman and stole money and jewellery from her apartment on Sunday evening in Paphos.

According to the 63-year-old woman, the three forced open the front door of her home on the fourth floor of an apartment block while she was in the kitchen at around 7pm.

They allegedly threatened her with a knife, tied her hands and feet with adhesive tape and gagged her.

She reported to police they were wearing hats and gloves and demanded her money and jewellery, speaking English. She said they left with €2,500 and jewellery, which they took from the bedroom.

After they got away she managed to call for help and was freed by a neighbour.

The woman was examined by a doctor who found she had abrasions on her hands, neck and face but is otherwise in good health.