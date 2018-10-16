‘A tribute to bread’

Nicosia’s bread enthusiasts but also those that happen to be in the capital this week, will have the opportunity to try a limited-edition bread, attend bread baking masterclasses and experience a bread show breakfast.

All these activities are being organised by Wood N’ Fire Art Bakery in Strovolos to celebrate World Bread Day, marked on October 16.

“At Wood N Fire bread is everything. That’s the reason why World Bread Day means a lot to us,” the bakery said.

During the week, the bakery will sell a limited-edition bread, dubbed as the “Tribute to Bread”, available at the shop only for the week. Customers will also – during the week – enjoy a 10 per cent discount on all the bakery’s loaves.

Among the activities organised, are the “Art of Bread” masterclasses on Thursday and Friday afternoon where Wood N’ Fire’s head baker, Yiannis Ierokipiotis, will show participants how to bake sourdough bread.

On Saturday, the bakery invites everyone to breakfast between 9am and noon to try its range of breadS.

But if sampling various types of freshly baked pure sourdough bread is not enough of a reason to visit, the bakery said that, for every bread sold on Saturday, it will donate a family bread to the “MOIRAZOMAI” programme of the Cyprus Red Cross – Nicosia Branch which will be given to families in need.

Those interested in attending the masterclasses, must book in advance as seats are limited.

The classes are between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm. To book your place call at 22 263 130.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/woodnfirebakery/