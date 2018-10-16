Alpha Spend & Win: big prizes for purchases with Mastercard of Alpha Bank Cyprus Ltd

With Alpha Spend & Win Promo, Alpha Bank Cyprus Ltd gives the opportunity to the holders of Alpha Bank Enter Mastercard, Alpha Bank Gold Enter Mastercard, Alpha Bank Business Mastercard, Alpha Bank Gold Mastercard and Alpha Bank CASHBACK Mastercard to participate in monthly draws and win big prizes with their purchases from the 1st of September until the 31st of December 2018.

In this context, the first monthly draw took place on the 9th of October 2018, which revealed the first 70 lucky Customers of the Bank who were rewarded for their purchases from the 1st until the 30th of September and won 35 Smart Phones Samsung Galaxy A6 and 35 Smart Watches Samsung Gear S3 Frontier.

In the months to follow, another three monthly draws will take place for the months of October, November and December, with hundreds of lucky winners. On top of that, the big draw which will take place in January 2019 will reveal the cardholders who will win 1 car, Hyundai Kona Style 1.6CRDi 136PS Automatic and 3 travel packages for the magical Phuket in Thailand.

For more information on the terms and conditions for participation in the Alpha Spend & Win promo, you can visit www.alphabank.com.cy