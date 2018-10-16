Alphamega launches its Loyalty App

Alphamega Hypermarkets have created the “Alphamega Loyalty App” to make it easier for customers to enjoy all the benefits the Social Family Card has to offer.

Customers can now download the new app, sign in with their credentials or register for a new account and start taking advantage of more rewards with their shopping!

The Alphamega Loyalty App allows customers to redeem their digital discount vouchers, to redeem exclusive ‘Just for You’ offers, to stay up to date on current offers, but also to find useful recipes and create their own shopping lists on their mobile.

The mobile app can now be used to earn loyalty points at the checkout. You just click on your name at the bottom of the Home screen. For iOS, proceed by clicking the small QR code at the top right which serves as your customer ID. The cashier will scan the QR Code and points will be collected. When you are logged into the app, the number of loyalty points you have collected will be written below your name/username in the Home page.

Redeeming your points is straightforward. Once you have logged in to the app, you will see “Loyalty Vouchers” and “Just for You” on the menu tab. “Loyalty Vouchers” can be redeemed based on points you have collected from your shopping while “Just for You” vouchers are exclusive gifts offered to selected customers. Select the voucher you would like to redeem (Either “Loyalty Vouchers” or “Just for You” vouchers) by pressing the “+” sign and redeem the voucher(s) by simply scanning the QR code at the cashier.

To get started, customers who already have a Social Family Card, select the «Login» button and click the «I have a Social Family Card» button; enter the telephone number which is connected to your Alphamega Social Family card and confirmation use the confirmation code sent via an SMS to activate the App registration procedure.

Those without a Social Family Card, can register through the mobile app, by selecting the “Login” button and clicking the “New Customer Registration” button. The customer is asked to enter a mobile number, to which a unique SMS code will be sent as confirmation.

The app is available for both android and iOS.

