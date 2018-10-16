American Academy takes part in ‘Be Active’

The 2018 European Week of Sport was celebrated in Cyprus from September 23 to 30. Its aim was to promote sport and physical activity across Europe.

The American Academy Nicosia is proud to have taken part in ‘Be Active’ during this year’s European Week of Sport. On Tuesday, September 25, our primary department students participated in the #BeActive “Run in the Park” event. Years 1 and 2 ran the 500 metres, Years 3 and 4 the 750 metres and Years 5 and 6 the 1,000 metres. The event took place in the Pedieos park near the school and parents were welcome to join.

Our pre-school and secondary department students also ran 500, 1000 and 2000 metres during the week to celebrate #BeActive European Week of Sport.

Kallie Hadjioseph, the #BeActive ambassador in Cyprus, was there to support our students.

#BeActive means to be proud, be healthy, be together, be happy and be eco-friendly. The American Academy Nicosia supports #BeActive!!!