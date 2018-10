Police arrested a couple in Paralimni on Monday afternoon after they said they found more than 2.6 kilos of cocaine in their possession.

When officers searched the house and a shop belonging to the suspects, both aged 63, at around 2.30pm they said they discovered 2.654 kilos of cannabis in 61 packages, ointments and a number of bottles containing liquids.

They were arrested and are expected to be remanded on Tuesday.