Lakatamia hosts first indoor graffiti

The municipality of Lakatamia on Tuesday hosted the first indoor graffiti in Cyprus, “possibly in Europe.”

The graffiti – created by award-winning artist Christos Kakoulli, also known as CRS – was unveiled at the Lakatamia town hall on Tuesday. It symbolises solidarity which cultivates peace.

Mayor Fotoula Hadjipapa said that the aim was to remind those who visit the town hall of the importance of solidarity and selflessness. “With these values we establish brotherhood, cooperation and harmonious coexistence building thus a much better world for our children.”

The project was part of Colour Me Up! initiative launched by the Nicosia Tourism Board. The aim of this initiative is to create art on walls in various municipalities of the capital, to contribute to the greater Nicosia area’s overall embellishment.