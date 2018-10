Stelios Georgiou, 36, who was reported missing since Sunday has been found in Limassol, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old appears to be well in terms of his health, police said, and thanked those who contributed to the effort of locating his whereabouts.

The car of the 36-year-old man reported as missing since Saturday was located in Moni, in the Limassol district on Monday afternoon, police said.