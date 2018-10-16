Petrolina: collect for Fontignac knives and enjoy family meals

October 16th, 2018 Company News 0 comments

New promotion at Petrolina, Agip and Eni service stations

Petronina’s new promotion offers the opportunity to all its customers to get one or more Fontignac knives with a discount of up to 83%.

The new promotional campaign refers to a loyalty scheme (Continuity program) that will last 15 weeks. The customer will receive a leaflet from the petrol stations and with every purchase of automotive fuel of 10 euro and over at PETROLINA, Agip and Eni stations a coupon (stamp) will be given. By completing 8 coupons (stamps) the customer can choose one out of seven Fontignac knives and a Knife block bamboo, with a discount of up to 83%.

Fontignac is a well-known French brand. Products are user-friendly and encourage natural cooking.  They offer great quality value and are suitable for everyday use. All knives are 100% stainless steel.

Coupons can be collected until January 28th, 2019. Completed leaflets can be redeemed until the 4th of February 2019.

For more information, terms and conditions visit www.petrolina.com.cy

