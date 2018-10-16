Petrolina: collect for Fontignac knives and enjoy family meals

New promotion at Petrolina, Agip and Eni service stations

Petronina’s new promotion offers the opportunity to all its customers to get one or more Fontignac knives with a discount of up to 83%.

The new promotional campaign refers to a loyalty scheme (Continuity program) that will last 15 weeks. The customer will receive a leaflet from the petrol stations and with every purchase of automotive fuel of 10 euro and over at PETROLINA, Agip and Eni stations a coupon (stamp) will be given. By completing 8 coupons (stamps) the customer can choose one out of seven Fontignac knives and a Knife block bamboo, with a discount of up to 83%.

Fontignac is a well-known French brand. Products are user-friendly and encourage natural cooking. They offer great quality value and are suitable for everyday use. All knives are 100% stainless steel.

Coupons can be collected until January 28th, 2019. Completed leaflets can be redeemed until the 4th of February 2019.

For more information, terms and conditions visit www.petrolina.com.cy