Search continues for missing man, possible sighting in Yermasoyia

Police and volunteers continue the search for 36-year-old Stelios Georgiou who has been missing from his Nicosia home since Saturday.

The search is focused in Limassol, as, according to information, Georgiou was seen at around 5am on Monday in the Yermasoyia tourist area, police said.

Police released on Tuesday a photo captured from CCTV footage showing Georgiou in a kiosk.

He was wearing a blue t shirt with a fluorescent green sports logo on it, black shorts, trainers and was carrying a black backpack.

His car was located parked at a petrol station in Moni, in the Limassol district at around 7pm on Monday.

He was reported missing since Saturday from his Nicosia home.

Georgiou is described as around 1.70 metres tall, of normal build, and with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a birth mark near his left eye.

Police urge anyone who may possess any information that could help locate him, to call the Nicosia police at 22802222, or the nearest police station, or the Citizen Hotline at 1460.