Spending on education high but results still low says report

Public spending on education remains high but the low effectiveness and efficiency of the education system continue to be a major challenge in Cyprus, a report published by the European Commission on Tuesday revealed.

“At 6 per cent of GDP in 2016, public spending on education remains much higher than the EU average of 4.7 per cent,” the report said.

As a percentage of total public spending, Cyprus spent 15.6 per cent on education in 2016, more than any other EU country. The change in real terms was 2.7 percentage points from 2015.

“The modernisation of school education has progressed further on teacher appointments, implementation of new curricula and school regulations and continuing professional development,” the report said.

According to the 2018 education and training monitor, tertiary attainment is very high overall, however, overqualification remains an issue and graduates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) are underrepresented. Among 30 to 34 year-olds tertiary attainment was 55.8 per cent in Cyprus, while the EU average was 39.9 per cent in 2017.

As with most countries, teachers’ wages (73 per cent) are the biggest costs for education.

“Cyprus has a low-efficiency education system, as spending is high, but learning outcomes, i.e. the knowledge, skills and competencies that students achieve, as measured by the OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) are low.”

The proportion of 15-year-olds underachieving in reading, maths and science ranged between 35 and 42 per cent on the island but was around 20 per cent for all three subjects in the EU on average.

Vocational education and training has been strengthened in Cyprus, yet participation levels and graduate employability remain low.

According to the findings, efforts were made to improve adult learning, but the very low share of low-skilled participants remains a concern, especially given the shrinking and ageing population.

“The 2018 edition of the education and training monitor shows that, once again, member states have made progress towards their headline targets. However, differences between and within countries remain, showing that more reforms are needed. This is particularly the case for basic skills, where a bigger effort is required to ensure that young people learn to read, write and do maths properly – a precondition for them becoming active, responsible citizens,” the report concluded.