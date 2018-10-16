Take inspiration from an extreme life journey

For some inspiration this month head to an event that draws on human limits, courage and the kick of the adrenaline. Get to know what one of the most isolated oceans in the world looks like and why on earth anyone would sign up to sail there at an inspiring talk and workshop by Memnia Theodorou.

Invited to Erifilis café as a guest speaker on Wednesday, Memnia is the first and only Cypriot that has raced from the UK to Australia while taking part in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. The ultimate purpose of the longest international sailing race around the planet is for the 12 identical boats, manned by amateur sailors and led by professional skippers, to complete a circumnavigation of the earth. The yachts go through some of the most treacherous weather systems and isolated areas of the planet.

In a series of events by the café that are focused on personal development, happiness and success, Memnia will share what it was like to cross the ocean, what pushed her, motivated her and broke her, as well as showing pictures and videos from her experience. For the curious, adventurous minds, a Q&A will follow.

Aside from sharing what it looked like going through this five-month race, the talk also aims to inspire and motivate the audience to take action in their own lives. A short workshop will follow, where attendees will be given the opportunity to explore and reflect on their own lives and implement some of the principles Memnia uses in her day to day life after the race to keep the momentum that has led her to success. This event will be in Greek and have an entrance fee of €15.

Memnia isn’t just a brave heart, she built a career in dentistry in London, England over the past eight years, with a special interest in Aesthetic Dentistry and Facial Aesthetics. In need of a break from her career and search for an adventure, she signed up to take part in the international sailing race.

Today, Memnia splits her time between England and Cyprus, combining dentistry with her love of adventurous activities, including sailing, scuba diving and trekking. She also has a keen interest and is involved in organisations regarding discriminating against people with disabilities and is a strong advocate for the need of more female role models on the island.

Having given inspiring speeches in TEDxNicosia, CyTA’s Shots of Inspiration’, AIPFE’s Incredible Women series and in various schools, this is a young woman who’s sure to grab your attention with her passion for life, determination, kind heart and slogan ‘have the courage to lead the life you’ve always wanted’.

Life Journey

Inspirational talk and seminar with Memnia Theodorou on her epic tales. October 17. Erifilis Book Cafe, Limassol. 7.30pm-9pm. In Greek. €15