As an island, the sea is a big part of Cypriot life and a grand inspiration for many works, be it film, poetry or song. The exhibition opening on Friday at Apothikes Papadaki (Limassol Arts Centre) also takes its inspiration from this vast blue that surrounds the country.

The sea as a core theme of the exhibition The Sea Within partly focuses on the idea of the pier, both acting as symbols beyond their physical substance. In visual arts, literature and poetry, nature often represents human emotions, heroes’ characters, esoteric philosophical debates.

And here, “the sea is paralleled with life, the innermost depths of the unconscious, the mind, the beginning, the end, the unknown; the pier acting as a manmade (un)breakable bond with the land, with security. A transitional point, a place outside our spacetime”, say the curators.

So the exhibition invites the audience to travel to this other place and navigate potential spaces between poetry, dreams and illusion. Between earth, sky and sea. They are also called upon to question the permanence and sensitivity of the world and the status of the passage of our own existence.

The artworks presented aim at creating a visual map of experiences, views and feelings on this discussion. The exhibition aspires to act as a connecting point between installation, painting, mixed media and photography, as well as between local and foreign artists, especially with the addition of artists from Marseilles, in the context of an artistic exchange between the Municipalities of Limassol and Marseilles.

Parallel to the exhibition, a photographic show with the same theme will be presented at the seaside park of Molos by Angelina Demosthenous, George Pantazis and Alexandros Voskarides. The exhibition will be inaugurated on Friday at 8pm by Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides.

The Sea Within

Mixed media exhibition. October 19- November 16. Limassol Municipal Arts Centre Apothikes Papada. Opening night 8pm. Tuesday – Friday: 10am-6pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 25-367700