October 17th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Archbishop undergoes successful surgery

Archbishop Chrysostomos has undergone successful surgery in London to remove two small tumours from his liver, it was reported on Wednesday.

The laparoscopic operation was carried out on Tuesday evening.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the archbishop went into surgery just after 8 pm Cyprus time to remove two small tumours from his liver.

Doctors appeared satisfied with the outcome of the operation and the archbishop was now recovering at the clinic.

The archbishop revealed in an interview with Phileleftheros published over the weekend that he had been recently diagnosed with liver cancer.

He said when he found out about it, he was not upset. “I accepted it, I am of a certain age, I am not a child anymore. I was fully prepared. I believe that what I wanted to give, I have, with much love,” the archbishop said, adding he was not afraid of dying.

