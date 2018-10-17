Calling all animation fans!

The international short animated film festival The Animattikon Project, a production of Kimonos Art Center, returns for its second year with an even richer and more complete programme. As last year, the festival will open on International Animation Day, October 28 and will continue with a series of screenings and workshops in different venues in Paphos until November 11.

Animattikon embraces a wide range of activities revolving around the subject of animated film: a series of animation workshops open to the public, conferences and lectures on the history and theory of animation, cine-concerts where music is accompanied by animation and vice-versa. Several side screenings are organised as parallel events.

Invited guest, Michael Kalopedis will make a presentation of Zedem Animations during the festival. He will speak about the studio, how it began and how it grew through the years. He will also speak about the exciting projects that are now in the making. The presentation will take place at Technopolis 20, on Sunday, November 4 during the afternoon, before the screening of the third part of the Animattikon Project’s official selection of 2018.

Creating an event for all, Animattikon also targets children with their animation workshop for kids and screenings of animated children’s films.

The official selection screening programme of the festival will see 54 films from 31 countries screened throughout the weekend of November 2-4. The third evening of screenings of the films will take place at Technopolis 20, on Sunday, November 4. Screenings will precede on Friday, November 2 at Kimonos Art Center and on Saturday, November 3 at ANANAs 8bit Coffee. Don’t miss them!

Animattikon Project

Annual international animated film festival. October 28 – November 11. Attikon Cinema Theater, Paphos. Tel: 26-102180 Find the full programme on http://animattikon.com/