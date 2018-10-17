EU contract for animal waste disposal in north

The European Commission signed a new €2.4m works contract for the construction of an animal waste disposal system in the Turkish Cypriot community, it was announced on Wednesday.

“The objective is improved public health, animal health and environment by implementing a system for the collection, transport and disposal of materials of animal origin that people do not consume such as animal by-products,” a statement from the commission said.

The contract will ensure the building of a central location for collection, storage and incineration of animal by-products as well as six satellite collection and transfer centres, distributed across the northern part of Cyprus.

The works primarily cover the construction of facilities for the installation of containers and refrigerated storage units, already provided by the EU, pavements, covers, drainage, security and other buildings.