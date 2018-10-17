Film shows how love overcame obstacles and division

By Melissa Hekkers

Three real-life love stories across the divide are the focus of the latest documentary film by local director Marios Psaras, set against the backdrop of the island.

The opening of crossing point in the Green Line in 2003 acted as a catapult for the movement of peoples across the divide and the possibility of romances between Greek and Turkish Cypriots that had been somewhat impossible since 1974. The Thin Green Line narrates the hardships and discrimination that couples faced while falling in love across the dividing line along with the many differences and taboos that both divided and brought these people together.

“The personal stories of friends and people around me inspired me to investigate cinematically how love can sometimes mysteriously erase or at least overcome all those obstacles and barriers that usually divide people: language, religion, ethnicity, history, racism, taboo,” reveals Psaras as his film begins to tour festivals across the world.

Substantial preproduction research saw Psaras interview around 15 people from either side of the Green Line across gender and sexuality, before he selected three stories that resonated the most with the initial objectives of the film, raising issues of class, gender and sexuality over the ethnic divide, thus “revealing the complexity that is involved in human relations as inflected by the intersectionality of identity”, says Psaras.

To this end, there is a humanist aspect to three stories intertwined in the film, which will make it appeal to every individual that has ever fallen in love. “But at the same time, there is an overarching queer approach to Cypriot politics, one that illuminates a neglected area, which is that of sexuality,” explains Psaras.

“It’s not easy to be gay, let alone have a boyfriend from the other side of the buffer zone, if you know what I mean. Or being a middle-class Greek-Cypriot woman who dates an upper-class Turkish-Cypriot man, having his parents looking down on you and never knowing whether it’s ethnicity, money or social conventions that get stuck in the middle. Or, even when you are actually a vegetarian and you are made to eat pork every day so that your girlfriend’s mother can like you in spite of being Turkish-Cypriot and a girl yourself. All three stories are so unique and at the same time so relevant to the everyday experience of romantic relationships.”

In the film’s synopsis, it is suggested that the film ultimately reveals love as an alternative vehicle for peace-building and affirms mutual acceptance and respect of Other’s differences as a key ingredient for reconciliation on our divided island and Psaras upholds that politics could not be eluded from his project.

“We’re not suggesting that the Cyprus problem is solved because people fall in love… we’re shedding light on a well-hidden secret, or taboo if you like, that people fall in love in spite of the perpetual deferral of a political solution. The opening of the barricades in 2003 has facilitated mobility across the divide and… this is how life happens! The people in these stories were willing to approach the Other as an individual, accept difference and try to work out how to co-exist. They made peace with each other at an individual level in spite of or because of their difference,” he adds.

“What I find fascinating in all three stories is that they defy the normative narrative of reconciliation, which regards Greek-Cypriots and Turkish-Cypriots as one single people, sharing the same culture, etc. Instead, these narrations underline consideration of difference as pivotal in any attempt at reconciliation. And, as one of the characters in the film confesses, it is when you come so close to the other that you understand how different you are, but still won’t give up.”

As the film begins to premier at film festivals in Europe and the US, although it has yet to make an appearance on a big scene locally aside private screenings, there is a ‘thin line’ to be crossed when addressing issues such as sexual orientation, political and cultural belief systems and taboos within a Cypriot context.

“I believe it’s all about educating people, talking about things, offering visibility. Cyprus has made important steps in terms of securing human rights in the last few years and we should be proud of it. However, it is a fact that on a global scale one witnesses a thunderous reactionary political and social climate that may turn things backwards. The struggle is never over; vulnerability is something that concerns us all, whether it takes the form of queerness, disability, statelessness, etc. The film does not discuss sexual orientation in a vacuum. It contextualises sexuality within a broader ethical and political spectrum that, nonetheless, can no longer obliterate or silence it. Gone is the time of the closet.”

Psaras says private screenings were met with mixed feelings among the audience. “Some loved it, others said it was too daring, others that it was not daring enough. As a person who has studied the power of images, I strongly believe that failure is linked to the lack of impact. Hence, I wouldn’t mind people hating or reacting against the film. At least, that would mean that it had some effect on them, that it struck a chord, name it trauma, fear, desire, political belief; that’s the first step to challenging them.”

The Thin Green Line recently competed in the 41st Greek Short Film Festival in Drama after making its world premiere at the qFLIX Philadelphia Film Festival in March and its European premiere at the London East End Film Festival in April. The Thin Green Line is expected to be screened in Cyprus before the end of the year