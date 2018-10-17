Former central bank governor says co-ops were a closed circuit

The Strovolos Co-operative Bank, the largest co-op, ran the biggest risk of closing and losing people’s deposits, former central bank governor Athanasios Orphanides told an inquiry on Wednesday, but only the government could have intervened since the sector was ruled by a “closed circuit”.

“If you asked, which bank would it be, if a lender was to close in Cyprus and put deposits in danger, my answer would be the Strovolos Co-op is the most at risk,” Orphanides told the three-member panel via teleconferencing from the USA.

The former bank supervisor said the Strovolos Co-op’s profits were fictitious because bad loan provisions were significantly inadequate. If the correct practices had been followed, the co-op would have recorded losses, he added.

Orphanides, who was the central bank governor between 2007 and 2012, said the problem was that the independent audit service that examined their books had never asked for proper provisions to be made.

The head of the Strovolos co-op, Dimitrakis Stavrou, was also the chairman of its committee, said Orphanides, and “that’s what made the circuit a closed circuit”.

Stavrou should have been removed, he said, but that was the job of the commerce ministry’s co-op supervision and development service.

Orphanides said he realised that the central bank could not do anything to correct things when he received a letter from the head of the audit service, Constantinos Lyras, essentially telling him that the co-op movement should not be touched.

Stavrou, Lyras, the former head of the co-operative central bank, Erotokritos Chlorakiotis, and six others, including two companies, have been charged in connection with loans worth €3.6m secured in 2007.

Orphanides said the central bank had determined in 2009 that co-ops had a deficit of several hundred million, but this was not enough to make them insolvent.

“There were big differences from co-op to co-op; some had capital deficits, the professional ones were in better shape, while certain others, especially Strovolos, were highly problematic and corrections had to be made immediately.”

One of the reasons was poor corporate governance relating to the people who held the important posts.

In 2009, it transpired that substantial loans granted to Chlorakiotis and the head of the audit committee of the co-operative central bank, Nicos Nicolaou, were never serviced.

Orphanides said the biggest part of the deficit in the co-ops, which ballooned to €816m in 2011, was the decision to write-down Greek government bonds held by banks.

Orphanides had disagreed with the EU’s decision at the time to write-down Greek government debt, which inflicted huge losses on Cypriot banks.