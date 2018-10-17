Frederick graduate attends prestigious Olympia academy

Athena Sophocleous, a graduate of the law department of Frederick University, took part in the Olympia Summer Academy in Nafplion, after receiving a scholarship for her participation.

At the academy, she had the opportunity to deal with foreign policy issues, European protection and international relations. The seminars she attended had as a central theme terrorism and European protection. Those are key topical issues, which are being analysed and discussed particularly in recent years, when a destabilisation of international relations has occurred with the emergence of various forms of terrorism throughout the world.

The academy each year creates a global academic network, inviting more than 100 highly talented graduates and professors from more than 30 countries. It is co-organised by the Navarino network, a public policy initiative based in Thessaloniki and the European Association of International Studies and has the support of numerous universities and institutions such as Yale University, Harvard University’s department of Hellenic studies, St Andrews University and the Institute of International Relations of the Pantheon University of Athens.

“It was an incredible experience where I gained new knowledge, and I came into contact with great personalities of the academic field in Greece and abroad. The academy effectively combines academic exchange with a friendly atmosphere, thus giving us the opportunity of multicultural and academic experience,” Athena said.

The Frederick University law department congratulates its graduate for her participation while at the same time confirming once again the provision of the highest level of learning and education and the appropriate preparation of its students to excel in their field.