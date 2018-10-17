Inmates angered by early release of high-profile convicts

Former Paphos municipal councillor Giorgos Shialis, serving a three-year sentence after being convicted last year on corruption charges relating to the construction of the town’s sewerage system, was granted early release by the parole board, it was reported on Tuesday.

He was expected to be released later in the day.

The early release of yet another high-profile prisoner, while around 180 other applications for early release have been pending before the parole board for quite some time, has upset inmates at the central prisons who held a protest this week citing double standards.

Another reason for the disappointment and anger among inmates is the call by the Greens for an amendment of the law concerning conditional release to raise the minimum term inmates must serve before being allowed to file for an early release.

According to vice chairman of the association for the protection of prisoners’ rights, lawyer Yiannis Polychronis, the Greens last week filed an amendment to the law which has been in effect since last May, requesting a raise of the minimum term for a prisoner to be eligible for parole.

The early release of the high-profile inmates was made possible by the wholesale pardon – a traditional practice – granted by President Nicos Anastasiades commuting all the convicts’ sentences by one-quarter upon his re-election, but also by a change in parole criteria unanimously passed by parliament in May.

The new criteria provide that the parole board can now take into account a reduction in sentence that has been granted due to good behaviour. Due to these, Polychronis said, the minimum term for parole has been reduced to around one third of a sentence handed down by the courts.

“The prisoners have earned that right and now they fear that this is an attempt to take it away,” Polychronis told the Cyprus Mail.

This, in tandem with the fact that the parole board appears to have given priority to applications filed by a number of high-profile inmates – including former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou and former Paphos mayors Savvas Vergas and Phidias Sarikas – has outraged prisoners and their families.

Polychronis said that they are not objecting to the release of high-profile prisoners, but to that other inmates’ applications for early release have not been reviewed as fast.

There are currently around 180 applications for early release before the parole board and rising, he said.

Prisoners also express concerns that the delay in reviewing their applications is intentional so that they would lose their chance for early release if parliament approves the Greens’ amendment.

Under the previous provisions, prisoners could only apply for parole after completing half the sentence imposed by a court.

Shailis was sentenced for receiving €27,500 in bribes in connection with the construction of Paphos’ sewerage system. The court heard that he had conspired with Vergas some time between December 2012 and January 2013 to authorise payment of a contractor’s invoices promptly, in exchange for kickbacks from the contractor.