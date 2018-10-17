Limassol port workers in impromptu strike

Limassol port workers went on an impromptu two-hour strike on Wednesday, with unions citing that there has been no change in working conditions despite four-month long efforts to reach an agreement.

The strike lasted from 3pm until 5pm, when workers from P&O Maritime Cyprus stopped working, saying that their working conditions are difficult, and that they work long hours and shifts.

According to CNA, the strike ended when the labour ministry mediated with the unions and decided to find an interim solution to their problems next Monday.