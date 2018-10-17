Limassol port workers in impromptu strike

October 17th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Limassol port workers in impromptu strike

Limassol port

Limassol port workers went on an impromptu two-hour strike on Wednesday, with unions citing that there has been no change in working conditions despite four-month long efforts to reach an agreement.

The strike lasted from 3pm until 5pm, when workers from P&O Maritime Cyprus stopped working, saying that their working conditions are difficult, and that they work long hours and shifts.

According to CNA, the strike ended when the labour ministry mediated with the unions and decided to find an interim solution to their problems next Monday.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close