Missing man found dead, foul play ruled out

A 68-year-old man reported missing on Tuesday from his home at the village of Lasa in Paphos was found dead in a field on Wednesday with police ruling out foul play.

According to police, the 68-year-old was found dead in a field he owns at around 7 am on Wednesday.

The scene was cordoned off by police who have ruled out foul play.

The cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem scheduled for later Wednesday.

The man had left his home on Tuesday, but when he did not return, his worried family reported him as missing.