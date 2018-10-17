Missing man found dead, foul play ruled out

Missing man found dead, foul play ruled out

A 68-year-old man reported missing on Tuesday from his home at the village of Lasa in Paphos was found dead in a field on Wednesday with police ruling out foul play.

According to police, the 68-year-old was found dead in a field he owns at around 7 am on Wednesday.

The scene was cordoned off by police who have ruled out foul play.

The cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem scheduled for later Wednesday.

Cause of death is still uncertain, though police have ruled out the possibility of a criminal act.

The man had left his home on Tuesday, but when he did not return, his worried family reported him as missing.

