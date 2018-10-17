Paphos contractor gets six years in jail for fraud

A 56-year-old contractor was jailed for six years in Paphos on Wednesday for obtaining around €571,000 under false pretences from a retired teacher who paid for a home renovation and a promise for a ‘listed building’ status.

The woman, 74, reported the matter to police in January this year. The contractor, Andreas Theophanous, was placed in custody in May after investigators determined there was foul play in the case, which dates back to 2015.

According to the retired teacher, between November 2015 and December 2017, the suspect and two other individuals who posed as town planning department officials, took €571,000 from her while supposedly helping her secure a ‘listed building’ status for her home and getting the money needed for the refurbishment from the state.

The court heard that no application was ever submitted for the building to be listed but the woman was convinced to assign the defendant the job of refurbishing her home.

The swindle netted €571,145 when the true cost of the work was €106,884, the court heard.

The court said it took the defendant’s admission into account, as well as his regret.

The man claimed he had been forced to defraud the woman because he had borrowed money from loan sharks.