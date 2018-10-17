Plant of the Week: Venerated by pagans, plant used to kill off body lice

Name: Alder (Rhamnus frangula)

Otherwise known as: Alder Buckthorn

Habitat: A deciduous shrub of the Rhamnaceae family growing to about 3m in moist soil along watercourses in Europe and North America. It has shiny, green, oval leaves with deep veins and greenish white flowers that transform into drupes of violet berries.

What does it do: In Druidic societies it was consumed to pacify and sedate the participants in some of the more dramatic activities of extreme religious ceremonies. It remains an object of veneration among pagans.

Alder wood was prominent in medieval times because it was one of the most reliable sources of charcoal. It featured in the manufacture of gunpowder until the middle of the 20th century. The Royal Arsenal grew thousands of acres of the plant to fuel the demand for ammunition. It was coppiced annually to supply the artillery with fuses. In addition, the stems were the main source of artists’ charcoal and so remain into modern times.

Herbalists were always much taken with Alder because it provided a good income for the treatment of constipation where milder purges were ineffective. Alder leaves were made into infusions to treat gingivitis and sore throats.

In both World Wars Alder was a standard treatment for body lice. The companies in the trenches would boil up leaves and bark and when it cooled they would wash themselves with the solution to kill the pests. It was also used as a poultice to mask the smell of gangrene.

It can be used as a parasiticide for internal and external infestations.

Alder charcoal is used as a filter for treating poisoning by barbiturates and morphine; and the French and Channel Islanders use it combat Amanita poisoning which they claim has proved successful on some rare occasions.

The bark and berries supply yellow and black dyes.

Alexander McCowan, author of The World’s most Dangerous Plants