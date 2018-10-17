Run as one to raise cash for charity

In collaboration with the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association, Alphamega supermarkets are organising for the third time their ‘run as one’ event for fans of fitness.

The profits of the race will be given to Child, Nutrition and Health – a corporate social responsibility programme which makes sure that children between the ages of nine and twelve get their own personalised, healthy and balanced diet programme.

The event will involve a variety of races: a half-marathon, a personal and ‘corporate’ 5km race and a 1km race for children and adults alike. The ‘corporate’ 5km race was an addition the organisers thought of last year. Employees and customers of a variety of businesses and organisations can participate in this race and their friends can be part of the team. Each team’s time will be calculated by the sum of times of the first four members to cross the line. There is no limit to the number of participants in each team.

“It offers companies the opportunity to participate in the race as a team, supporting a good cause that promotes the importance of a balanced diet and regular exercise among their staff, friends and customers,” said Assistant Marketing Manager at Alphamega Natasa Constantinidou.

After the conclusion of the races, awards will be given to the winners followed by an after party where parallel activities will take place involving music, games and food.

Run As One

Sunday, October 21 starting from Alphamega in Engomi, Nicosia. For more information visit www.alphamega.com.cy/runasone or call 22 793728. Tickets for the event and the different races can be purchased at: register.primoevents.com/ps/event/AlphamegaRunAsOne2018