State doctors urge action on understaffing ahead of Gesy

State doctors – members of civil servants’ union Pasydy – called on the government on Wednesday to keep its promise and solve existing problems in public hospitals such as understaffing, long patient waiting lists and infrastructure.

In a statement, the union’s branch of doctors and state hospital clinic directors, called on the health ministry and the state health service organisation (Okyy) to implement all decisions already taken concerning the smooth transfer of state hospitals under the Okyy.

As of January 1, 2019, all civil servants employed in state hospitals will be seconded to Okyy – which is tasked with overseeing the implementation of hospital autonomy – and will be given the option to either sign personal contracts with the organisation or remain as seconded staff.

The branch said that it had requested during meetings at the health ministry, but also with the board of the Okyy, for as many problems to be resolved in state hospitals before the procedure for their financial and administrative autonomy is launched.

These problems concern understaffing, lack of equipment, infrastructure, long patient waiting lists, but also working conditions of health professionals.

“We are once again expressing our concern about the state of public hospitals, the delay in recruiting management teams at all levels of the Okyy administration, and the continued postponement of key decision-making for problem-solving and organisation of hospitals,” it said.

All these must take place on time before the launch of the National Health Scheme (Gesy).

The state doctors appealed to the ministry and Okyy “in the short period of time” until January 1, when the transfer of state hospitals is to take place, to implement all decisions taken without further delays in order to ensure that the hospital autonomy plan “proceeds seamlessly within the given timeframes”.