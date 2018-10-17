The voices of protest and frustration are growing

By Christos P. Panayiotides

SHORTLY after the last presidential elections in February 2018, I wrote an article titled “10 reasons why I have not voted for Malas”. He was the candidate standing against Nicos Anastasiades. Despite the reservations I had concerning the intentions of the latter on the Cyprus issue, I came up, shortly before the elections, with another article that carried the title “The least bad option is the best option”. Clearly, it would be too much to claim that the votes I secured for Anastasiades tipped the balance but it is a fact that many voters, who had similar reservations, were thus convinced to set them aside.

Unfortunately, the current developments on the Cyprus problem suggest that Anastasiades was not worthy of the support that was given to him by all the real patriots who are struggling for the reunification of Cyprus, after almost 50 years of an effective partition of the island.

The three most important reasons why I would not vote again for Anastasiades are:

A COMPLETE U-TURN

In the last unsuccessful attempt by the UN Secretary-General to bridge the differences and thus lead to an agreed settlement, Anastasiades’ U-turn towards a confederation or a two-state solution, which would legitimise partition, was the cause of the collapse of the negotiations at the Swiss resort of Crans Montana, in 2017. Various rumours are circulating as to the reasons that prompted Anastasiades to make the U-turn but nobody can be certain as to what was the real cause of his transformation. The fact is that none of the explanations offered is complimentary to the president.

TAKING THE ELECTORATE FOR A RIDE

It is not inconceivable that I may have conceded Anastasiades had sufficient grounds justifying his U-turn and I may even have supported him, had the president had the decency to explain in public – in clear and unambiguous terms – the reasons that induced him to change course.

Not only he did not have the necessary decency to the voters who elected him but, consistently, he has been making statements of the type: “We are ready to continue the dialogue provided that …”, followed by a plethora of preconditions, which rendered the continuation of the dialogue unfeasible, leading to deadlock.

These tactics employed by the president, were adopted and projected by the media allied with him. These media outlets have an exclusive Greek-Cypriot audience and they are merely canvassing for his popularity. Unfortunately, the messages I am getting from those, who, at the international level, have a decisive role to play in the process of seeking the resolution of the Cyprus problem, is that they have come to the conclusion Anastasiades is not really committed to strive for a solution and is simply using various pretexts to undermine the process.

The validity of this conclusion was indirectly confirmed in the position taken by the UN Secretary-General in his report on Monday, confirming the absence of the necessary conditions for re-launching the process. Admittedly, he left a window of hope open by saying that the “exploratory contacts” will continue, while emphasising that the time horizon for securing a mutually acceptable solution was rather short and the maintenance of the status quo was becoming unfeasible.

THE EVASIVENESS OF HIS APPROACH

I am not hiding the fact that the evasiveness of the approach taken by the president is something which I do not particularly like. His consistent refusal to provide clear and unambiguous explanations and justifications for the positions he takes is unsupportable. The excuse given for this lack of respect and accountability towards the electorate is that the provision of a clear explanation and the public debate which would ensue would be damaging because our opponents would become aware of our thoughts and intentions. How naive! Turkey, no doubt, has agents, who are quite capable of transmitting to the Turkish government our thoughts and intentions in fair detail. This leads to a farcical situation whereby our opponents are much better informed than the people of Cyprus. The Cyprus problem is an issue of the utmost national importance and its resolution is directly linked with our survival in our homeland. Let us, then, set aside the pretexts for justifying the ‘closed-door’ and ‘secret’ diplomacy and public statements completely empty of substance. Let the people of Cyprus – both Greek-Cypriots and Turkish-Cypriots – know where we stand, what our leaders are aiming for, why our leadership has made these choices, how they hope that they will attain the targets they have set for themselves and by when they will do so.

A TIGHT OR A LOOSE FEDERATION? THAT IS THE QUESTION

The last attempt of diverting the attention of the people of Cyprus is the recent launching of a debate as to whether we should aim at a ‘tight’ or a loose’ federation. Honestly, I do not understand what this discussion is all about. In my mind, there is no doubt that in a federal Cyprus all the important issues, which will secure the survival of the federation, must be treated as falling within the authority of the federal government. The functions of the executive and the legislative powers of the state are twofold: (a) the formulation and adoption of rules (laws), which will govern the functioning of the state and (b) the monitoring of the proper application of the adopted rules.

Happily for Cyprus, the configuration of the rules governing the functioning of the executive arm of the member states of the European Union is increasingly undertaken by the central institutions of the Union of which Cyprus is a full member. This fact greatly simplifies the situation and will facilitate – to a great extent – the overcoming of any problems that may arise, particularly at the initial stages of the functioning of a federal Cyprus. The proper application of the rules is, of course, a task that falls on the shoulders of the member states. Unquestionably, certain of these functions must form part of the responsibilities of the federal government, in order to safeguard and secure the proper functioning of the state, as a whole. The remaining functions should be delegated to the two component states.

Depending on how you describe and on how you count the functions of the federal government, of the federal legislative body and of the federal judiciary, the functions that must be assigned to the federal authorities are roughly 10. If that is what Anastasiades has in mind, he should say so in clear and unambiguous terms what he is proposing in respect of these functions. His references to “food for thought” and the like suggest indecisiveness, prevarication, lack of vision, and lack of courage.

The visible risk is that we could easily end up, again, with platitudes such as ‘just and viable solution’, which have the pseudo-advantage of allowing people to interpret the terms in any way they wish but as we have found out in practice, lead nowhere. The risk of the ‘loose federation’ becoming an empty slogan is evident. Unfortunately, Mr President, time is running out.

Christos Panayiotides is a regular columnist for the Cyprus Mail, Sunday Mail and Alithia