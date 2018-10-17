Tourist arrivals hit record high in September

October 17th, 2018 Cyprus, Travel 0 comments

Tourist arrivals hit record high in September

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus recorded a historic high in September 2018 and in the first nine months of the year, figures released on Wednesday by the Statistical Service show.
Cystat reported that arrivals of tourists reached 520,138 in September 2018 compared to 483,716 in September 2017, an increase of 7.5 per cent.

“September 2018 had the highest volume of tourist arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus during the specific month,” Cystat noted.
Overall for the first nine months of the year tourist arrivals reached 3,239,760 compared to 3,001,603 for the same period last year.

The United Kingdom accounted for 33.5 per cent of tourist arrivals in September while Russia accounted for 22.4 per cent of total arrivals, Israel for 6.2 per cent and Germany 4.3 per cent.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close