Tourist arrivals hit record high in September

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus recorded a historic high in September 2018 and in the first nine months of the year, figures released on Wednesday by the Statistical Service show.

Cystat reported that arrivals of tourists reached 520,138 in September 2018 compared to 483,716 in September 2017, an increase of 7.5 per cent.

“September 2018 had the highest volume of tourist arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus during the specific month,” Cystat noted.

Overall for the first nine months of the year tourist arrivals reached 3,239,760 compared to 3,001,603 for the same period last year.

The United Kingdom accounted for 33.5 per cent of tourist arrivals in September while Russia accounted for 22.4 per cent of total arrivals, Israel for 6.2 per cent and Germany 4.3 per cent.